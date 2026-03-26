KOTA KINABALU, March 26 — Parti Warisan has called for immediate attention to Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH1), warning that the state capital’s main public healthcare facility is in “critical condition” due to ageing infrastructure and insufficient resources.

Luyang State Assemblyman Samuel Wong and Warisan supreme council member Chen Ket Chuin highlighted multiple urgent issues including outdated equipment, radiology risks, doctor shortages, overcrowding, inadequate facilities, and insufficient parking.

“What we found was not an isolated failure, but a system under severe and sustained strain,” they said, noting that the hospital continues to face mounting challenges despite repeated public complaints.

They also pointed out that the doctor-to-population ratio stands at nearly 1:800, far below national and international standards, putting immense pressure on medical personnel.

Wong said federal policy shortcomings, particularly the reduction of incentives for doctors in East Malaysia, have worsened recruitment and retention, leading to more rejected postings and resignations.

“Some radiology equipment has exceeded its recommended operational lifespan, increasing the risk of breakdowns and delayed diagnoses. Poor infrastructure has led to overcrowding, inadequate space and seating, and delays in patient care,” he said.

During the visit, the delegation met Radiology department head Dr. Sumithra Sannasey, who confirmed that parts of the X-ray unit will undergo renovations over the next four to five months.

Hospital staff and patients continue to face daily challenges due to unresolved parking issues. A long-proposed multi-storey parking facility has yet to be implemented.

“Parking is not a minor inconvenience. It directly affects access to healthcare, delays treatment, and adds unnecessary stress to patients and their families. A delay of five to six years without implementation is indefensible,” the Warisan leaders said, urging both federal and state authorities to act.

They stressed that QEH1 serves as the main referral centre for 32 public hospitals across Sabah and is central to the state’s public healthcare system.

“QEH1 is not just another hospital — it is the backbone of Sabah’s public healthcare. Its current condition is simply unacceptable,” they said.