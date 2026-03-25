SUNGAI PETANI, March 25 — A seven-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a car while crossing the road along Jalan Kota Kuala Muda near here last night.

Muhammad Ammar Zamri, a pupil of Sekolah Kebangsaan Kota Kuala Muda, was believed to have suddenly crossed the road before being struck by a Perodua Myvi.

Kuala Muda police chief ACP Hanyan Ramlan said the incident occurred at 9.23pm, with police receiving a report at 9.45pm.

“The car, driven by a man, was travelling from Kota Kuala Muda towards Pulau Sayak when the victim suddenly crossed in front of the moving vehicle.

“The close distance left the driver with no time to avoid the collision,” he said in a statement today.

The victim, who sustained injuries, was taken to the Kota Kuala Muda Health Clinic but was pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act, he added. — Bernama