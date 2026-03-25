KUCHING, March 25 — Police will expedite investigations into a fatal accident in Sri Aman that claimed the lives of three family members recently.

Sarawak deputy police commissioner DCP Saifullizan Ishak said the investigation is being conducted from multiple angles.

He said no conclusion has been made to ensure fairness to all parties involved.

“Police will not make early assumptions and will allow a thorough investigation to be completed,” he told reporters after the 219th Police Day Commemoration Assembly at the Sarawak Contingent level here today.

The accident on March 20 involved a Proton X70 and a Perodua Alza along Jalan Serian-Sri Aman.

Three passengers in the Proton X70, including a 70-year-old man and two women, were killed, while several others were injured. — Bernama