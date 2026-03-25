DUNGUN, March 25 — The search and rescue operation (SAR) for a diver who was reported missing in the waters of Pulau Tenggol here since March 21 was ended yesterday evening.

Kemaman Maritime Zone director, Maritime Commander Abdul Halim Hamzah said the search operation for the victim, Tam Peng Hoong, 66, was ended after no new leads were found.

He said the operation involved marine assets from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and assistance from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and two diving centres.

“However, until yesterday evening, no leads or findings related to the victim have been detected,” he said in a statement today.

He said the decision to end the operation was made after taking into account the duration of the search that had been carried out and the results of discussions with all agencies involved in the operation.

Bernama previously reported that the local elderly man was feared missing after scuba diving in the waters of Pulau Tenggol at 4.30pm, Friday.

The victim was said to have been doing the water activity with one of his children and reportedly did not surface after diving for five minutes. — Bernama