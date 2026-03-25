KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The role of a police officer is more than just a profession; it is a solemn responsibility to the nation, said Minister of Home Affairs Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He praised members of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for being ever-ready to perform their duties at any hour and under any circumstances, ensuring the country’s peace and security are upheld.

“Today, we celebrate an institution that has stood steadfast in safeguarding the nation for over two centuries — the PDRM.

“I extend my deepest appreciation and gratitude to all officers for your dedication and sacrifices, which are always valued and remembered,” he said in a Facebook post, extending Happy 219th Police Day greetings.

Saifuddin Nasution also expressed his hope that the PDRM will continue to uphold professionalism and integrity, remaining an institution that is close to the hearts of the people.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil also extended his heartfelt greetings, expressing his appreciation for the police, particularly as they continue to carry out their duties.

“Thank you for your dedication and sacrifices in maintaining the nation’s peace and security. May you remain steadfast, resilient, and perform your duties with unwavering integrity, trust, and responsibility. Happy Police Day!” he wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh also conveyed her greetings in celebration of the 219th Police Day. — Bernama