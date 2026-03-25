KOTA KINABALU, March 25 — The long-awaited Sabah Police Gallery features some never-seen-before photos and items from the Lahad Datu intrusion in 2013, one of the darkest spots in Sabah’s recent history.

Launched today in one of the oldest buildings in the State police headquarters’ complex, the gallery includes the state’s history involving the police, including seized items from the intrusion in Tanduo, Lahad Datu, such as weapons, gear and personal belongings of the militants involved in the deadly incident.

It also documents the various negotiation attempts made by the police during the tense period in February 2013 which saw the deaths of 72 people, including several members of the Malaysian armed forces and most of the militants who called themselves the Royal Security Forces of the North Borneo Sultanate.

Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who officiated the opening of the gallery today, described it as a “living archive” that preserves the history, hardships and commitment of the Royal Malaysia Police in Sabah and “not merely a place for exhibitions.”

He said the gallery stands as a testament to the struggle, sacrifice and dedication of police personnel in maintaining national security.

“It serves as a platform to express appreciation for the invaluable sacrifices, contributions and services of all police personnel, both serving and retired,” he said.

“I view the establishment of this gallery as highly significant and timely in ensuring that the sacrifices of national heroes remain etched in memory,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the gallery’s role was important as an educational centre and historical reference for younger generations to appreciate the value of peace and security.

“It educates the younger generation and reminds us all of the meaning of security, peace and the high discipline upheld by the police force,” he said.

Hajiji, meanwhile, said the state government will continue to support the needs of police personnel, describing them as key strategic partners in the state’s security and development.

“State security is the foundation of development stability, the well-being of the people and investor confidence,” he said.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Jauteh Jikun said that moves to establish the gallery had been on the cards since 2019 and it finally became a reality.

He said that the gallery will be opened to the public soon.