PUTRAJAYA, March 25 — Muslims have been advised to uphold religious boundaries and personal dignity, and to avoid practices that contravene Islamic law, such as tattooing, which should not be normalised in society.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan, in a statement today, reminded Muslims not to emulate actions that violate Islamic law.

“Muslims must always safeguard religious limits and personal dignity, including refraining from acts that contradict Islamic teachings, such as tattooing, which should not be normalised.

“As Muslims, we must preserve our faith and honour, and avoid exposing personal shortcomings on social media when facing difficulties. Instead, efforts should be made to seek appropriate help from qualified experts,” he said.

The Department of Islamic Development (Jakim), through its KSKCareCentre (KSKCC) at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque here, for example, provides free advisory services, syarie counselling and therapy, for such purposes.

Members of the public may also contact MyCareJAKIM via its hotline at 03-8870 7538 / 7460 / 7454 for assistance.

The statement follows a viral video involving a Muslim social media influencer and content creator who drew public attention after sharing a confession of having a tattoo on his left arm. — Bernama