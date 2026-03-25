KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today attended the 219th Police Day celebration at the Police Training Centre (PULAPOL) in Kuala Lumpur.

He arrived at about 2 pm and was received by Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail, his deputy Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and Bukit Aman police directors.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

At the event, the Prime Minister is scheduled to launch the book, Buku MESRA PDRM-Modul Kesedaran Jenayah Kanak-Kanak dan Remaja.

Police Day, themed “Police and the Community Are Inseparable”, is observed annually on March 25 to honour the service, sacrifices and dedication of police personnel in maintaining national security and public order.

The date also marks the historic establishment of the police force on March 25, 1807, in Penang, following the Charter of Justice. — Bernama