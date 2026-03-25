=KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) remains a steadfast bulwark in preserving national security and stability, with more than two centuries of history and sacrifice.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said that behind the blue uniform worn by officers lie countless stories of courage, sacrifice and selflessness, given without expectation of reward.

He said that with resilience, expertise and the adoption of modern policing and technology, the police force continues to move forward in facing contemporary challenges to ensure the nation’s sovereignty is safeguarded.

“We, the Sang Saka Biru, will continue to stand firm, faithfully carrying out our duty, never fearful and never retreating in preserving the peace and harmony of the people,” he said in a post on the PDRM’s official Facebook page, extending wishes for the 219th Police Day.

Mohd Khalid also described the continued trust and support of the public as the lifeblood of the force’s strength in ensuring Malaysia remains peaceful, stable and prosperous.

In the same post, Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, PERKEP Malaysia chairman Datin Seri Datuk Dr Munirah Che Rose, and vice-chairman Datuk Zalena Mohd Ariffin also conveyed their appreciation in conjunction with Police Day celebrations. — Bernama