KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — None of the Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT) 850-13 personnel were injured in the explosions that occurred near the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) operating area in the south of that country.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said the incidents occurred following tensions between the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah in the area.

“The Defence Ministry, through the Joint Forces Headquarters, is constantly monitoring the latest developments, particularly in MALBATT 850-13 operational areas. The safety of personnel remains a priority,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the UNIFIL Headquarters in Naqoura is also constantly monitoring the situation and issuing instructions to all peacekeeping teams to always remain vigilant.

“Additional security measures have been put in place, including scheduled patrolling, situational awareness and close communications between units,” he said.

He said that MALBATT 850-13 continues to carry out assignments in its areas of responsibility with a high level of readiness.

“We will continue to monitor the current situation and work closely with UNIFIL and other peacekeeping partners to ensure the safety of personnel, and the tasks entrusted continue to be carried out as best possible,” he said. — Bernama