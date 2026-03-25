PUTRAJAYA – More than 3,800 foreign nationals were screened under Ops Pantau, a nationwide enforcement operation carried out by the Immigration Department over five days from March 20 to 24, according to Sinar Harian.

Immigration Department Director-General Datuk Zakaria Shaaban said 45 Ops Pantau operations were conducted at identified locations, involving 3,826 individuals.

“The operation was planned to ensure that foreign nationals’ travel documents are valid while guaranteeing compliance with the country’s immigration laws,” he told the Malay daily.

Zakaria added that the authorities were mindful of the sensitivities of foreign nationals celebrating festivals far from home, ensuring all checks were conducted professionally and respectfully.

“This approach aims to reduce anxiety and discomfort among local communities, particularly in public hotspots. Field officers are reminded to follow discipline and standard operating procedures while respecting cultural norms and local sensitivities,” he was quoted as saying

He stressed that immigration enforcement is not limited to any particular season, as violations can occur at any time.

“From a tactical standpoint, certain periods, including festive seasons, can enhance detection effectiveness based on movement patterns and location hotspots. However, every action is based on intelligence and enforcement needs, not timing alone,” Zakaria said.

He also highlighted the department's commitment to balancing enforcement needs with community harmony, stating that all actions are guided by professionalism, integrity, and responsibility to safeguard national security and sovereignty.