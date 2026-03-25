PUTRAJAYA, March 25 — The prolonged hot weather that is currently affecting the country can be detrimental to human health with a spectrum of heat-related illnesses that can range from mild to severe and potentially fatal, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

MOH in a statement today said that symptoms of illness due to extreme heat include headaches, fatigue, lack of concentration, dizziness, muscle weakness or cramps, and nausea.

According to the ministry, more serious conditions can cause dehydration, confusion, unconsciousness, and coma.

“All individuals exposed to hot weather for a long period of time are at risk of experiencing heat-related illnesses, but children, the elderly, individuals with chronic diseases, workers exposed to hot weather, and individuals who do physical activities during hot weather are at high risk,” according to the statement.

MOH announced that based on continuous monitoring from January 1 to March 24, a total of 15 cases of heat-related illnesses nationwide were recorded, involving 11 cases of heat exhaustion, one case of heat cramps, and three cases of heat stroke.

“All cases have recovered except for one case of heat stroke involving a child who was trapped in a vehicle without the parents noticing who died due to heat stroke,” according to the statement.

In this regard, MOH reminds the public to take preventive measures, including planning outdoor activities such as Raya pilgrimages by avoiding peak heat hours between 11 am and 4 pm.

The public is also advised to ensure the intake of at least eight glasses of plain water a day to maintain body hydration, as well as reducing the intake of sweet, caffeinated and carbonated drinks, as they are not good for body hydration.

Risk groups such as infants, children and the elderly should also be ensured to always drink enough water to avoid dehydration without realizing it.

In addition, the public is encouraged to bathe frequently, wear light and brightly coloured clothing, limit strenuous physical activity and use personal protection such as umbrellas and hats when outdoors to avoid direct exposure to hot weather.

MOH also advises the public not to stay in closed vehicles without air conditioning and to ensure that children are not left alone in vehicles exposed to heat.

“The ministry also urges government agencies, educational institutions and elderly and child care centres to take appropriate preventive measures to prevent the occurrence of heat-related illnesses,” according to the statement.

The public can get the latest information on the hot weather status via the Malaysian Meteorological Department website at www.met.gov.my as well as health guidelines related to hot weather on the official MOH portal, infosihat.moh.gov.my.

Earlier, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in its hot weather status update as of 6 am today informed that three districts in Kedah are currently recording a Level 2 heat wave, while 16 other areas throughout Peninsular Malaysia are at Level 1, which is on alert as of this morning.

The districts involved in Level 2 in Kedah are Pokok Sena, Pendang and Baling.

Meanwhile, the 16 areas placed under Level 1 are Sik, Padang Terap, Kubang Pasu, Langkawi, Kuala Muda, Kulim and Bandar Baharu in Kedah; the whole of Perlis as well as the North-East and North areas of Penang.

Also recording the same status are Hulu Perak, Selama, Kinta and Kuala Kangsar in Perak, as well as the Jerantut and Raub districts in Pahang. — Bernama