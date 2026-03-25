PUTRAJAYA, March 25 — All educational institutions under the Ministry of Education (MOE) have been instructed to enhance preparedness and take appropriate measures to cope with hot weather when schools reopen this Monday (March 30).

In a statement today, the MOE said key measures include postponing outdoor activities if temperatures exceed 35 degrees Celsius and monitoring activities that may expose students to hot conditions to safeguard their health.

“Institutions must ensure an adequate supply of clean drinking water and encourage students to consume sufficient fluids to regulate body temperature,” the statement said.

The ministry also stressed that schools must provide drinking water to boarding students in critical situations where no other sources are available, and remain vigilant by coordinating with nearby clinics and hospitals in the event of heat-related health complications.

School management may also consider allowing students, teachers and support staff to wear appropriate sports attire during hot weather, depending on prevailing conditions.

The ministry emphasised that all institutions must remain alert to current hot weather conditions in their respective areas and comply with guidelines issued from time to time.

According to the academic calendar, Group A states — Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu — are on holiday from March 20 to 28.

Group B states — Melaka, Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor and the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya, are on holiday from March 21 to 29. — Bernama