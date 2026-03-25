KOTA TINGGI, March 25 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) rescued five Thai crew members after their cargo ship caught fire about 30 nautical miles east of Tanjung Sedili here yesterday.

MMEA Tanjung Sedili maritime zone director Maritime Commander Mohd Najib Sam said the Johor Bahru Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) received a distress call in the incident at 12.20pm.

“Upon receiving the report, MMEA immediately deployed the Perkasa 30 vessel to the location as part of the rescue operation. The incident reportedly occurred at 10.20am and is believed to have started in the ship’s kitchen area.

“All five male crew members, aged between 25 and 61, were rescued via a medical evacuation (medevac) operation.

“They suffered burn injuries, some of which were serious,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Najib said MMEA conducted an initial assessment at the location for suitability before implementing the medevac operation to bring the victims to the mainland for further treatment.

He said the operation concluded after all the victims were successfully evacuated and handed over to medical authorities.