MERSING, March 25 — A 15-year-old boy who was reported missing while bathing in a river near the Kampung Peta Jetty in Endau here was found drowned today.

Mersing police chief Supt Abdul Razak Abdullah Sani said the body of Muhammad Adam Haziq Muhammad Hazriq was discovered at 12.41 pm.

He said the Fire and Rescue Department’s Water Rescue Unit (PPDA) found the body about 100 metres from where the boy was reported to have gone missing, and at a depth of about six metres.

“The body was taken to Mersing Hospital, and the case has been classified as sudden death,” he said when contacted.

Meanwhile, Endau Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) Operations Commander, Senior Fire Officer II Mohd Sahrel Anuar Mawarday, said they received an emergency call at 9.24 pm (on March 24) and dispatched six personnel to the scene.

“The team arrived at the scene, located about 135 kilometres from the Endau BBP, at 11.45 pm. An initial monitoring was carried out before the search and rescue (SAR) operation was implemented at 9 am today, following discussions with the victim’s family,” he said. — Bernama