MELAKA, March 25 — Melaka police have successfully dismantled an organised crime group known as the “Harraz Gang”, believed to be the mastermind behind a string of vehicle thefts, housebreaking and robberies in the Melaka Tengah district since the beginning of this year.

Melaka Tengah district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Christopher Patit said the success followed the arrest of four local men in a special operation, ‘Op Lejang Melaka’ carried out by the D4 (Intelligence/Operations) Division of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Permatang Pasir, Alai, on March 19.

He said all the suspects, aged between 24 and 32, were arrested in less than 24 hours after a report of a motorcycle theft was received by the police.

“Initial investigations found that this group had been active since last January and was involved in at least 12 criminal cases involving motorcycle and van thefts as well as housebreaking and robbery cases in Kandang, Bemban, Banda Hilir, and Tanjung Minyak areas.

“Their modus operandi is to target Yamaha 125ZR and Honda EX5 motorcycles using a modified ‘master key’ or T-bar, before disassembling the vehicle components to sell to third parties to eliminate evidence and make a source of income,” he said at a press conference on the case at the Melaka police contingent headquarters (IPK) here today.

Christopher said a record check found that all the suspects were unemployed who had just been released from prison last October and had more than 20 serious criminal records related to theft, housebreaking and drugs.

Additionally, urine screening results also found that all of them tested positive for methamphetamine while two of the four suspects were on the wanted list.

In the operation, he said, police also seized six various types of motorcycles, a Nissan Vanette, as well as special equipment used to steal vehicles, with the value of the seized items estimated at more than RM50,000.

Christopher said the case is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code for vehicle theft, Section 457 of the Penal Code for housebreaking and Section 392 of the Penal Code for robbery. All suspects are also being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“All suspects are now remanded until tomorrow (March 26) to assist in further investigations. The police are also tracking down several other individuals who are believed to be linked to this group’s network as buyers of stolen goods,” he said.

In the meantime, he advised the public to always take extra security measures on their respective vehicles and park them in safe places to avoid any untoward incidents. — Bernama