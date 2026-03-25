KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Medicine supply in private hospitals across the country remains stable amid the war in West Asia, the Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia (APHM) said today.

The association said the country’s pharmaceutical supply chain has not reported any indications of being directly affected by the ongoing conflict.

However, the association said it will closely monitor the developments in the region and the subsequent impact on the cost of medicines and medical consumables.

“We will keep reviewing for any indications of a significant increase in the cost of medicines and medical consumables that may arise as a result of higher oil prices or global shipping disruptions from the conflict.

“APHM assures Malaysians that all essential healthcare services at private hospitals remain fully operational,” it said in a statement today.

The conflict between US-backed Israel and Iran that broke out on February 28 has driven up the cost of medicines due to a hike in the prices of raw materials and shipment delays triggered by blockades at the Strait of Hormuz.

Since the war began, Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a major energy and trade chokepoint, but said on Sunday that it will allow passage for “non-hostile” vessels.

However, Malaysia’s Health Ministry said on Monday that the country’s medicine supply remains stable and assured that the short-term impact of the conflict is minimal.

The ministry said the medicine stocks in its facilities are maintained between one and three months based on usage requirements, along with an additional buffer stock of up to two months at the concession company level for medicines supplied through the logistics concession.