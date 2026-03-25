PUTRAJAYA, March 25 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is intensifying efforts to tackle corruption linked to the management of e-waste and plastic waste following recent progress in probes involving senior Department of Environment (DOE) officials.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said investigation papers involving the DOE director-general and deputy director-general have been completed and submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) with a recommendation for prosecution.

“Regarding the case involving the director-general and deputy director-general of the DOE, the investigation papers have been finalised and presented to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) with a recommendation for prosecution.

“The Commission is now awaiting the AGC’s decision to proceed with charges against both senior DOE officers in the near future,” he said.

He noted that papers concerning the director-general were submitted on February 26, 2026, while those involving the deputy director-general were handed over on March 6, 2026.

“The issue of e-waste and plastic solid waste has long been faced by the public and remains unresolved despite numerous pollution complaints. Ultimately, the MACC has taken action by investigating and detaining those entrusted with protecting the environment,” he added.

He also stressed that any element of corruption could have far-reaching implications, including on environmental sustainability and public health.

The MACC is leading the Special Task Force on the Direction of Enforcement Management for the Import of Plastic Waste and E-Waste, chaired by Azam himself.

Among measures introduced is a full ban on e-waste imports under the Absolute Prohibition category in the Customs (Prohibition of Imports) Order 2023, effective February 4, 2026.

The task force, formed after findings of e-waste smuggling involving hundreds of containers stranded at ports, brings together 12 agencies including the DOE, Royal Malaysian Customs Department, Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency, and Royal Malaysia Police to tighten border controls.