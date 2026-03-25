JOHOR BAHRU, March 25 — Police have arrested another suspect to assist in the investigation into the murder of a man in Southkey here on March 14, bringing the total number of arrests so far to six individuals.

Johor deputy police chief DCP Hoo Chuan Huat said the sixth suspect, a 30-year-old foreign man, was detained in Singapore this morning through close cooperation between the Royal Malaysia Police and the republic’s authorities.

“A remand application for the suspect will be made tomorrow,” he told a press conference at the assembly held to commemorate the 219th Police Day at the Johor police contingent headquarters (IPK) here today.

He said five individuals had been arrested earlier, comprising four men and a woman.

The first suspect, whose remand period had expired, had the remand extended until March 31, while applications for extension will be made for the other four suspects whose remand will end tomorrow.

He said the motive for the murder is still under investigation, and police will provide further updates once the probe is completed.

Earlier, the media reported the arrest of five suspects aged between 24 and 33, who were believed to have fled to Singapore after being pursued by police in connection with the case.

The first suspect was detained at 12.15 am on March 18 while attempting to get through immigration checks to enter Singapore.

Following the arrest, four more suspects were detained with the assistance of the Singapore police at 6 pm the next day.

In the March 14 incident that occurred at 5 am, a 32-year-old foreign man was attacked with sharp weapons, including being stabbed in the neck by several individuals. The victim was later confirmed dead at Sultan Ismail Hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. — Bernama