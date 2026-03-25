KUCHING, March 25 — The total value of projects implemented under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) in Sarawak has reached RM72.7 billion, covering 15,107 projects across the state.

The Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR Sarawak) said the figure includes both state- and federal-funded initiatives, as well as those under Rural Transformation Projects (RTP) 2025.

JKR Sarawak said the scale of implementation reflects the department’s capability in delivering infrastructure projects effectively, while reinforcing its commitment to strengthening development and improving the people’s quality of life.

“JKR Sarawak will continue to ensure that every project is implemented efficiently, with quality, and has a direct impact on the community,” the department said in a Facebook post.

As part of overall achievements, JKR Sarawak said 1,795.659km of roads have been completed, along with 35 bridges, and 90 schools statewide.

“These accomplishments reflect JKR Sarawak’s continuous efforts in ensuring better access, smoother connectivity, and inclusive development throughout the state,” it said. — The Borneo Post