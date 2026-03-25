KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — The government will immediately implement several proactive and thorough early intervention measures to maintain the country’s economic resilience amid the conflict in West Asia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this was among the matters decided when chairing the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) meeting today to examine the latest geopolitical developments, global economic pressures and security implications following the conflict.

Anwar said that the government is also mobilising efforts to ensure the security of energy supply, including diversifying sources and exploring alternative routes to reduce dependence on risky routes, such as the Strait of Hormuz.

“Although still in the festive Aidilfitri atmosphere, the people’s well-being, particularly the cost of living, remains the Madani Government’s priority,” he posted on Facebook.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the government would continue to closely monitor the conflict situation in West Asia, with information channelled directly to the public.

In facing the challenge, the Prime Minister said calmness, discipline and a spirit of togetherness were crucial to ensuring the country remained stable and resilient. — Bernama