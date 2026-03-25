KOTA TINGGI, March 25 — Firefighting operations involving a bush fire covering an estimated 150 hectares along the Punggai Bypass Highway towards Sebana Cove have reached 80 per cent containment as of 1pm today.

Punggai Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Senior Fire Officer II Ezam Mistorerrodin said about 30 hectares remain active and are still being extinguished.

He said the fire spread rapidly due to hot and dry weather, as well as strong winds, which have hampered firefighting efforts.

“We are applying a direct attack technique using hose lines up to 1,200 feet, relay pumping systems and high-powered pumps, with water sourced from nearby reservoirs to ensure a continuous supply,” he said in a statement today.

The operation involves over 30 firefighters from Punggai and Sungai Rengit stations assisted by officers from Johor JBPM headquarters and the Zone 3 Drone Unit for aerial monitoring.

Also involved are the police (PDRM), Department of Environment, Johor Plantation Foundation, KEJORA and the Pengerang Municipal Council.

In a related development, Ezam said another bush fire was reported yesterday near the Pengerang People’s Housing Project (PPR), raising concerns among residents due to thick smoke affecting air quality and visibility.

The second fire covers about 10 hectares, with 4.7 hectares or 50 per cent extinguished so far.

He said conditions at the location remain challenging as the fire continues to burn dry vegetation, producing dense smoke.

“The thick smoke has hampered movement and firefighting operations. However, efforts are ongoing to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby residential areas,” he said. — Bernama