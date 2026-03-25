KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — PKR is ready to fully cooperate with the authorities in connection with allegations of the party’s Member of Parliament’s (MP) involvement in misconduct involving a RM10 million transaction.

PKR Information chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the party’s leadership has been informed of the news reports on the allegations and leaves it fully to the authorities to carry out further investigations.

“We have not held a meeting (regarding this matter). But the leadership has been informed of the news reports. If there is any misconduct, we leave it to the authorities to conduct investigations.

“We have nothing to hide, and the party will cooperate with the enforcement authorities,” he told reporters when met after the 219th Police Day celebration at the Police Training Centre (PULAPOL) here today.

Fahmi, who is also the Communications Minister, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had previously sent a clear message that the government will not shield any party involved in any misconduct.

He said the principle applies to any group, including party members or MPs from the government’s own bloc.

Regarding further action by the party, Fahmi said any investigation must begin with the complainant lodging an official report with the enforcement bodies, such as the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) or the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

“It’s up to the complainant to make a police report or to any other enforcement bodies. That is the process that must be followed before further action is taken,” he said.

Yesterday, the media reported that businessman Victor Chin Boon Long had claimed that a PKR MP had asked him to provide RM10 million in cash to resolve alleged “corporate mafia” issues.

On March 16, police confirmed that they had raided several premises belonging to the corporate figure around Kemensah and Sunga Long, Kajang, but he and his wife were not at the location when the raids were conducted. — Bernama