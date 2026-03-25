SIK, March 25 — An eight-year-old boy was found drowned in Sungai Muda in Kampung Tanjung Jeneri near here, today.

Sik District Police deputy chief DSP Safuan Md Noor said the victim, Muhammad Fatah Saiful, a pupil of SK Kota Bukit near here, had left his house at about 2 pm to cycle with some friends.

The victim was said to have gone to the river at 4.30 pm with his friends, and was believed to have drowned shortly after jumping into the water.

“The victim’s house is only a five-minute walk from the river, and as he could not swim, it is believed to be the first time he had gone there.

“His friends managed to seek help from villagers, and a man managed to pull the victim by the leg to the riverbank,” he said in a statement last night.

According to Safuan, the victim’s mother became aware of the incident after receiving a call at 5 pm informing her that her son had been found unconscious due to drowning.

He said the victim was pronounced dead by Ministry of Health personnel who arrived at the scene, and the body was sent to the Sik Hospital for a post-mortem.

“The case has been classified as sudden death (SDR). No physical injuries were found on the victim’s body, and police have ruled out foul play,” he said. — Bernama