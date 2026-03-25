KOTA KINABALU, March 25 — Authorities have lifted the drought disaster declaration in Tawau following improved conditions, although water supply issues in Pulau Sebatik remain under close watch.

In a statement, Tawau District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) chairman Joseph Pang said the decision was made after recent assessments showed the situation no longer meets the criteria for a drought disaster.

“Overall conditions in the district are now under control, marking a shift from earlier concerns over prolonged dry weather,” he said in a statement here today.

An earlier declaration was issued at 10am today but was retracted at about 1.30pm, Pang added.

However, he noted that water supply shortages in Pulau Sebatik are still being closely monitored by authorities.

“Continuous monitoring will be carried out, and appropriate action will be taken to ensure the situation remains under control,” he said.

The committee also advised the public to stay updated through official channels and practise prudent water usage to prevent further strain on supply.

The earlier drought declaration had raised concerns over water availability in parts of Tawau, particularly in outlying areas such as Sebatik Island, which are more vulnerable to supply disruptions.