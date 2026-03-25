KUCHING, March 25 — A driver was issued two traffic summonses after being caught on a viral dashcam video driving dangerously along Jalan Bau-Kuching near Kampung Keranji, Bau on Sunday.

Bau police chief Supt Mohd Haide A. Rahman said the incident, which occurred at about 5.34pm, involved a Perodua Kancil.

“The video, uploaded on a Facebook page, showed the vehicle entering the opposite lane and posing a danger to other road users.

“Following investigations and intelligence by the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division (BSPT) of Bau district police headquarters (IPD), the driver was successfully traced and instructed to present himself at BSPT IPD Bau for further action,” he said in a statement.

On March 24, at about 1.10pm, the driver turned up to assist in the investigation.

Mohd Haide said the driver admitted to driving while drowsy after attending a religious event in Kampung Blimbing, Bau, and was travelling from Bau towards Kuching.

The driver was found to have committed offences under Regulation 8 of the Road Traffic Rules LN167/59, namely crossing double lines and failing to keep to the correct lane. — The Borneo Post