KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today warned that escalating global tensions, including the ongoing conflict involving Iran, should serve as a reminder that Malaysia cannot afford to take its national security for granted.

Speaking at the 219th Police Day celebrations at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here, Anwar said the situation was complex and required careful understanding, particularly by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), given the potential security implications arising from global instability.

“In a situation of global turmoil, we must not assume that we are immune or overly comfortable simply because the country remains peaceful and stable. Malaysia is among the nations with strong growth potential and relative stability, which reassures our people, but this should not cause us to take lightly the emerging security challenges,” he said.

Anwar added that signs of desperation could surface at various levels amid international conflicts, stressing the need for authorities to remain vigilant and better prepared.

He said the caution was informed by briefings and exchanges with international counterparts, as well as insights from Malaysia’s intelligence agencies.

“I share this because I have also received explanations and perspectives from our international partners and intelligence bodies. We must not view national security issues lightly in times of such turmoil,” he said.

Anwar stressed that PDRM must continue strengthening its preparedness to address any potential threats, noting that developments abroad could have indirect repercussions on domestic security.

His remarks come amid heightened geopolitical tensions linked to the conflict involving Iran, which have raised global concerns over potential economic disruptions and security risks.