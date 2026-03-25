KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Malaysia maintains its stance that all disputes in West Asia must be resolved through peaceful means to ease escalating tensions in the region, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said dialogue, diplomacy and close cooperation among nations remained the only way forward to de-escalate tensions and restore stability, in line with humanitarian imperatives and the principles of universal justice.

Anwar said this in a Facebook post after holding telephone conversations with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, Prince Salman Hamad Al Khalifa, and the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed Zayed Al Nahyan, yesterday

“I expressed deep concern over the prolonged tensions and their implications for regional security and the well-being of the people, while also conveying condolences over the loss of lives and damage to property resulting from the retaliatory attacks,” he said.

Apart from discussing regional security issues, Anwar said he and the two leaders also exchanged Aidilfitri greetings and expressed hope for the well-being, peace and prosperity of their respective nations.

Regional tensions have continued to escalate since the United States (US) and Israel launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb 28.

Tehran responded by launching drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq and Gulf states hosting US military assets, resulting in casualties and infrastructure damage, in addition to disrupting global markets and the aviation sector. — Bernama