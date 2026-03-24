KUANTAN, March 24 — A student at Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA), charged with desecrating the Quran and posting offensive content on social media, has been expelled from the university.

UMPSA vice-chancellor, Prof Dr Yatimah Alias, said the male student’s disciplinary case was recently closed after the Student Disciplinary Committee met on March 9.

“Following disciplinary proceedings, the student was found guilty and expelled under Rule 58 of the Universiti and University College (UMPSA) (Student Discipline) Rules 2024,” she said in a statement today.

She said the university hopes the decision serves as a lesson for all staff and students to act responsibly and avoid damaging the institution’s reputation.

Yatimah said the university will not tolerate content that stirs hatred based on religion, race, or the royal institution (3R), as it could fuel racial tensions and undermine public harmony.

On March 3, S. Vikneswaran pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here to charges of desecrating the Quran, a holy text for Muslims, on February 22 with the intent to insult the religion.

The 21-year-old student was also charged with using the Threads account “ryandaselva” to intentionally share harmful content aimed at upsetting others.

The court granted the student bail of RM10,000 for both charges, ordered him to report to the police monthly, and set April 8 for the hearing. — Bernama