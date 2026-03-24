KULIM, March 24 — The suspect in the shooting at Kampung Permatang Durian, Seberang Paya, Padang Serai on March 21 has 13 prior criminal and drug-related convictions.

Kulim deputy police chief DSP Tengku Mohd Faisal Tengku Yeng said the 42-year-old lorry driver was arrested within 24 hours of the incident at a house in Kampung Naga Lilit, Padang Serai, at 12.30am.

“A.38-calibre revolver, 10 bullets with casings, a yellow Honda Civic, and a mobile phone were also seized.

“Checks on his background show that the suspect, a local, has 13 prior convictions related to crime and drugs. However, he tested negative for drugs,” he said at a press conference at Kulim district police headquarters today.

He added that the suspect has been remanded for six days until March 26 to assist with the investigation. The motive for the shooting has yet to be determined.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspect and the victim knew each other. In the early hours of last Saturday, the 32-year-old victim was reportedly on his way to his mother’s house in Kampung Permatang Durian.

“Witnesses said an argument broke out between them before the suspect fired a shot, hitting the victim in the right arm and chest, then fled the scene,” he said.

Tengku Mohd Faisal added that the victim, a factory operator, is currently receiving treatment at Kulim Hospital and is in stable condition.

“Initial medical reports show the gunshot did not hit any critical internal organs. However, a check on the victim’s record revealed 12 prior criminal and drug-related offences,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code and Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971. — Bernama