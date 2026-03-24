JOHOR BAHRU, March 24 — A stall selling firecrackers and fireworks was destroyed in a fire here last night.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

Larkin Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) operations commander, Senior Fire Officer I Nakish Nekmat said 11 personnel were rushed to the fire at Majidee Corner 1C, Jalan Bunga Ros, Kampung Dato Sulaiman Menteri, after receiving an emergency call at 8.32 pm.

He said the blaze also involved two vehicles, a Proton Gen-2, which was 80 per cent destroyed, and a food truck, which sustained 73 per cent damage.

“The pop-up tent used for selling the firecrackers and fireworks was 90 per cent destroyed,” he said in a statement, adding that the fire was brought under control at 8.42 pm, and mop-up operations are currently ongoing.

Earlier, a 44-second video clip of the fire involving the stall had gone viral on social media. — Bernama