KOTA KINABALU, March 24 — Sabah’s petrol, diesel and LPG supply is stable, and the public is urged not to panic buy, federal Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said today.

Armizan debriefed Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor earlier on the outcomes of the Special Committee on Coordination to Combat Leakage and Smuggling Among Enforcement Agencies, which has been activated to strengthen enforcement efforts against fuel smuggling and misappropriation, particularly in border areas.

“The risk of leakage is increasing due to geopolitical tensions in West Asia and the significant price gap between subsidised fuel prices in Malaysia and market and retail prices in neighbouring countries,” he told reporters here.

Armizan and Hajiji held a closed door meeting at Menara Kinabalu earlier, which focused on supplies – particularly petrol and diesel – amid concerns over potential stock-outs that could affect consumers and the continuity of Sabah’s economic sectors.

Armizan added that he also addressed several rumours regarding alleged fuel shortages at some petrol stations in Sabah recently.

“To date, there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG supply in the country. Current supply is sufficient, and Malaysia’s situation is more stable compared to several other countries, including those in the region,” he said.

Armizan said that issues that were brought to light were isolated logistical problems that caused delivery delays of a few hours in certain locations, particularly during festive periods when demand increases.

“These issues have been resolved, and continuous monitoring is being carried out to ensure smooth supply distribution. As such, the public is advised not to engage in panic buying as current supply is guaranteed,” he said.