DUNGUN, March 24 — A mother and her two children were killed after the sport utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in skidded at Kilometre 59 of Jalan Jerangau-Jabor, near Jerangau Felda here, yesterday.

In the 6.10 pm incident, two of them died at the scene, while the other died at the Jerangau Health Clinic.

It is learnt that two other children, who were also in the SUV, sustained injuries and were taken to Dungun Hospital.

However, all the victims have yet to be identified.

Dungun police chief Supt Maizura Abdul Kadir, who confirmed the incident, said further details will follow.

Meanwhile, when contacted by Bernama, Al-Muktafi Billah Shah (AMBS) Fire and Rescue Station head Mohd Izzuddin Mahmood said it dispatched a team to the scene after receiving an emergency call about the accident.

He said that, upon arrival, the team found that a Perodua Aruz had crashed into an electric pole at the roadside.

He added that there were five people in the SUV, with three of them extricated by firefighters using special equipment.

“Two others were rescued earlier by members of the public,” he added. — Bernama