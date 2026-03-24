IPOH, March 24 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained two oil tankers suspected of conducting unauthorised ship-to-ship (STS) bunkering activities near Pulau Jarak, Lumut, yesterday.

Its Perak director, Captain Mohamad Shukri Khotob, said the vessels were intercepted at 8pm, some 11 nautical miles east of the island.

“Checks revealed that both tankers were suspected of carrying out bunkering activities without a permit and anchoring in an area not authorised by the Director-General of the Malaysia Marine Department.

“An estimated 750 metric tonnes of Marine Fuel Oil (MFO) is believed to have been transferred between the tankers,” he said in a statement today.

He said both vessels were ordered to anchor 11.5 nautical miles east of Pulau Jarak for handover to investigation officers, with monitoring assisted by the Lumut Sea Surveillance System (Swasla).

Mohamad Shukri said the case is being investigated under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 for unauthorised oil transfer and anchoring in prohibited areas. — Bernama