KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed that Malaysia strongly condemns the military attacks against Iran and rejects any unilateral action that contravenes international law.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said the stance was conveyed during a telephone conversation with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, with Malaysia continuing to call for an immediate ceasefire, protection of civilians and a resolution through diplomatic channels.

“During a telephone conversation with my counterpart from New Zealand, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, we exchanged views on developments in West Asia and their impact on global security and the economy,” he said.

The two leaders also discussed the impact of the Iran-Israel conflict on New Zealand’s energy sector, including rising fuel prices and pressure on the domestic economy.

The Prime Minister also welcomed proactive measures taken by the New Zealand government to strengthen energy security and accelerate the transition to renewable energy.

“At the same time, we reaffirmed our commitment to continue strengthening bilateral relations under the framework of the Strategic Partnership, including in trade, investment and energy cooperation. We will remain in close contact in addressing current challenges for our mutual benefit,” he said. — Bernama