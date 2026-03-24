GEORGE TOWN, March 24 — Scorching temperatures in Penang, particularly in the Timur Laut district, have done little to deter tourists, with popular attractions continuing to draw strong crowds during the Hari Raya and school holiday period.

A Bernama survey at Chew Jetty, Weld Quay, Armenian Street and Padang Kota here found a steady stream of visitors unfazed by the heat, many carrying umbrellas, sipping cold drinks and wearing caps as they explored the heritage city.

Despite the hot weather, these locations remained lively, with tourists strolling, taking photos and enjoying their time in Penang.

Wang Fang, 30, from China, said the warm weather had not affected her travel experience, describing Penang as a tourist-friendly destination.

“Even though it is hot, I still enjoy being here. There are plenty of drinks and places to cool down, so it’s not a problem at all,” she told Bernama at Chew Jetty here, today.

Local visitor Nurul Nadhirah Mohd Aiman, 24, from Kuala Lumpur whose hometown is Kepala Batas said she took the opportunity to visit Armenian Street for a Hari Raya Aidilfitri photoshoot.

“I came to Armenian Street for a Raya photoshoot. Instead of walking, I took a beca (trishaw) to avoid the heat. It was actually quite enjoyable as it was my first time riding a beca in Penang.

“I also noticed many international tourists are still comfortable travelling despite the high temperatures, Perhaps Malaysians are more concerned about the heat,” she said.

Meanwhile, State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai said Penang continues to attract visitors due to its diverse offerings, including indoor and night-time activities.

He noted that attractions such as the Cheong Fatt Tze Mansion and the Penang Automotive Gallery, along with air-conditioned cafes, food and beverage outlets, and shopping malls, provide comfortable alternatives during hot weather.

“Additionally, there are various night-time attractions such as Ferringhi Bay, Love Lane, Entopia by Night and the night view from Penang Hill, which remain popular among tourists. Therefore, the high temperatures have not adversely affected the tourism industry in Penang,” he said.

Wong added that Penang Hill continues to record strong visitor numbers as tourists seek cooler temperatures, with ridership reaching 5,800 on March 20; 8,900 (March 21); 9,800 (March 22); and 8,400 (March 23), bringing the four-day total to nearly 33,000 visitors.

Industry players echoed similar sentiments, noting that tourism activity remains resilient.

Penang Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) chairman Datuk Tony Goh said hotel occupancy rates during the festive and school holiday period have remained healthy at between 60 and 80 per cent.

He stressed that the ongoing heatwave has not affected the state’s tourism and hotel industry.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) yesterday reported that 14 areas in Peninsular Malaysia are under Level One (alert), including the Timur Laut district in Penang.

A heatwave is defined as daily maximum temperatures of between 37 and 40 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days, while Level One (alert) refers to temperatures of between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius over the same period. — Bernama