BINTULU, March 24 — The Tatau Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) team prevented a bush fire from spreading further in an area covering about 1.62 hectares along the Kuala Tatau-Serupai coastal stretch in Tatau today.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Centre, in a statement, said that the recurring fire was brought under control on the second day of the operation.

It said the department received an emergency call on the incident at 4.03 pm yesterday, before a team was deployed to the scene, located about 40 kilometres from the Tatau BBP.

“In the operation which began at 9.15am today, the team brought a portable pump to the site, about 300 metres from the main road.

“Firefighting operations were carried out using one 91.44-metre hose line and one water jet sourced from an open water source, namely a nearby drain,” it said, adding that the fire was brought under control at 11.40am.

Seven personnel were involved in the operation, supported by one Light Fire Rescue Tender (LFRT) and four-wheel-drive vehicles. — Bernama