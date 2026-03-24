KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) is continuously striving to meet the needs of every segment of students, including those undergoing treatment in hospitals, says Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

She said that to ensure children receiving treatment did not fall behind in their studies, the MOE was collaborating with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) to implement the School in Hospital (SDH) programme.

According to Fadhlina, there were currently 20 SDH programmes operating nationwide, with more than 400,000 students having benefited since the initiative’s inception.

“Most recently, the SDH programme has been expanded to the Seberang Jaya Hospital, making it the first to be implemented in Penang,” she said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Fadhlina said the continuous efforts were also reflected in the Malaysia Education Plan (RPM) 2026-2035, which emphasised inclusive education and equitable access.

The SDH programme has been implemented since 2011. — Bernama