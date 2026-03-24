KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Malaysia will continue to support Indonesia’s diplomatic efforts to ease the Iran-Israel conflict to ensure tensions are reduced and civilian lives are protected.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said such support for Jakarta’s initiative is expected to help open the door to meaningful negotiations towards a peaceful and lasting solution in West Asia.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said the matter was among the issues discussed during his telephone conversation with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto yesterday.

“We both called for peace, and I informed President Prabowo that Malaysia supports all efforts aimed at achieving peace and resolving the conflict,” he said.

Apart from regional and international matters, Anwar said he and Prabowo also agreed to meet soon to further strengthen the already close bilateral relations between the two countries.

“We agreed to arrange a meeting in the near future, including my proposal to visit Jakarta as part of efforts to enhance our close bilateral ties,” he said. — Bernama