KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed his gratitude to all meteorologists nationwide for their commitment to ensuring public safety through continuous monitoring and the delivery of accurate weather information, in conjunction with World Meteorological Day 2026, observed today.

He said every weather forecast and warning issued serves an important purpose, which is to ensure that the safety of the people is always protected.

“Today, I would like to express my deep appreciation to all meteorologists, especially the personnel of the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), for their commitment in continuously monitoring, analysing and delivering weather information to us,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Themed ‘Observing Today, Protecting Tomorrow’, he said that the role of meteorology is becoming increasingly important in ensuring that every step taken today is able to protect the lives and well-being of the people in the future.

Earlier, MetMalaysia, in a separate post, said that the theme emphasises the importance of technology and accurate, up-to-date meteorological monitoring efforts in protecting lives and the environment for future generations.

“Through weather monitoring carried out today, we can make more effective forecasts, issue early warnings and take swift action to reduce the risk of natural disasters and the impact of climate change,” said the department, which is also commemorating the 68th anniversary of Malaysia’s membership in the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). — Bernama