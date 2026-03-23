KAPIT, March 23 — A 15-year-old boy was found drowned after he was believed to have been bathing in Sungai Bangkit Katibas, near Rumah Sebastian Tambi, Nanga Bangkit, Song yesterday.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said the victim, identified as Sylvester Jarbis Mesin, was reported to have gone out to bathe with two friends at about 12.30 pm before the incident.

“The victim’s body was found by villagers at 3.15 pm, about 100 metres from where the victim was last seen, before being sent to the Nanga Bangkit Clinic,” said Sarawak JBPM in a statement today.

According to JBPM, the fire department received an emergency call at 1.15 pm and a team from the Song Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the location at around 4.20 pm after travelling 65 kilometres, including using boats as there was no land route to the location.

Upon arrival at the location, the fire department collected information about the victim. — Bernama