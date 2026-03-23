KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — A three-storey furniture shop in Bukit Bintang, here was destroyed in a fire last night.

The Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations centre said it received an emergency call on the incident at 10.58pm.

Firefighters from the Pudu station, assisted by teams from Hang Tuah and Tun Razak, were deployed to the scene to carry out extinguishing operations.

“The fire affected the ground and second floors of the building, which housed furniture and perfume businesses, with damage estimated at 70 per cent,” JBPM said in a statement.

No casualties were reported.

The cause of the fire and the extent of losses are still under investigation. — Bernama