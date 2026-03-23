ALOR GAJAH, March 23 — A soldier was killed in a crash involving two motorcycles and a car along Jalan Padang Kemunting, Masjid Tanah here, early this morning.

The victim, 26, who was riding a Yamaha RXZ, died at the scene after suffering severe head injuries and losing his right arm in the 2.20am incident.

Melaka Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief Supt Muhammad Zaki Ramat said the crash also involved a SYM VF3i motorcycle and a Proton Saga car.

Initial investigations found that the victim, travelling from Sungai Udang towards Pengkalan Balak, is believed to have overtaken a vehicle before entering the opposite lane.

“He then collided with a motorcycle and a car travelling in the opposite direction, from Pengkalan Balak towards Sungai Udang.

“The impact killed him instantly, while an 18-year-old motorcyclist sustained fractures to his right leg and arm,” he said in a statement here today.

The injured rider was taken to Melaka Hospital for treatment, while the car driver, a 29-year-old woman, was unhurt.

The victim’s body was sent to the Alor Gajah Hospital Forensic Department for a post-mortem.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Members of the public with information are urged to contact Alor Gajah investigating officer Inspector Loh Gia Xao at 019-5382353 or visit the nearest police station. — Bernama