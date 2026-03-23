KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Traffic on major highways heading towards the Klang Valley is smooth and under control this morning.

A spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said the agency expects traffic to increase from noon today as people begin returning after celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitri in their hometowns.

“There is only slight congestion on the North-South Expressway northbound from Bidor to Tapah,” he said when contacted.

According to him, PLUS has also activated smart lanes at 30 locations from 7 am to 11 pm today to help ease traffic flow.

Highway users are advised to plan their journeys according to the Travel Time Advisory schedule issued by the concessionaire, and to ensure they get sufficient rest before starting their drive.

The public can obtain the latest traffic information via the LLM toll-free line at 1-800-88-7752 or through the traffic CCTV feed on the agency’s official website. — Bernama