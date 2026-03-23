KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming has ordered a review of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for temporary fireworks stalls following a fire in Nibong Tebal, Penang yesterday.

Both the Fire and Rescue Department and the Local Government Department were directed to conduct the review, The New Straits Times reported today.

“Our objective is to ensure vendors operate in a responsible manner that prioritises the safety of the surrounding community,” Nga was quoted as saying.

“The guidelines should aim to establish appropriate buffer zones between stalls and re-evaluate the proximity of these sales points to permanent structures and residential buildings,” he added.

Nga also said the ministry will look into requirements for every licensed stall to be equipped with functional fire extinguishers for immediate emergency response.

“Safety and celebration must go hand-in-hand. By refining these guidelines, we are working to enhance public safety so that every Malaysian can enjoy a bright and festive holiday season,” he was quoted as saying.

The fire occurred in Taman Pekaka, Nibong Tebal yesterday, destroying a fireworks stall, a motorcycle, and air-conditioning units of a nearby house.

According to The New Straits Times, the Taman Pekaka fire is the seventh fire involving fireworks stalls reported in Malaysia this year.

The Seberang Prai City Council has since revoked the stall owner’s permit and conducted surprise inspections of other fireworks sellers in the area.