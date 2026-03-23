KOTA KINABALU, March 23 — Tawau could be divided into two parliamentary constituencies following a sharp increase in the number of registered voters in the area, according to Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan.

Sabah Youth, Sports and Creative Economy Development Minister said the current Tawau parliamentary seat has more than 80,000 voters, highlighting the need for better representation, The Star reported today.

“The proposal to create two new parliamentary constituencies in Tawau is among the measures that should be considered to ensure each area receives more balanced and comprehensive attention,” he was quoted as telling reporters after attending the Hari Raya Puasa open house at Dewan Masyarakat Tawau.

Nizam said the rising voter numbers increase MP’s workloads and limit their ability to engage closely with residents.

He added that each parliamentary constituency should ideally have 40,000 to 50,000 voters to enable representatives to better serve their communities.

The Tawau federal seat also covers three state constituencies: Apas, Balung and Sri Tanjong.

As Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah information chief, Nizam noted that any redelineation must consider demographic trends, population density, and local development needs to meet public expectations.

He also stressed that the proposal must follow formal channels, including review by the Election Commission and approval at the federal level.

Sabah political leaders have long called for an increase in the state’s parliamentary seats, citing rising voter numbers across large constituencies and the need for improved representation.

The Sabah Legislative Assembly has 73 elected representatives with up to six additional nominated members, making a total membership of 79.