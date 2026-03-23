PUTRAJAYA, March 23 — The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES), through the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), is strengthening weather monitoring and forecasting capabilities to ensure the country remains prepared for climate change.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup, said the effort includes integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics into the Multi-Hazard Early Warning System (MHEWS), in line with current climate challenges.

“This initiative enables faster delivery of early warnings on events such as flash floods, tropical storms and extreme weather to disaster management agencies and local communities,” he said in a statement today in conjunction with World Meteorological Day 2026.

Arthur said strengthening the National Climate Centre of Excellence is also a key focus to support research on climate change impacts and guide the development of more sustainable and resilient national adaptation policies.

He added that NRES is also emphasising weather literacy at the grassroots level through the “Meteorology for the People” programme.

“This effort aims to cultivate a culture of preparedness among communities, ensuring that every warning issued can be translated into effective preventive action,” he said.

According to Arthur, enhancing technical assets and developing human capital expertise in meteorology are crucial long-term investments to safeguard the nation’s socio-economic sustainability.

At the international level, he said Malaysia will continue to play an active role in the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), particularly in supporting the Early Warnings for All initiative to ensure timely and accurate information reaches all segments of society.

He noted that Malaysia joins the global community in marking World Meteorological Day 2026, themed “Observing Today, Protecting Tomorrow”.

Arthur said the observance highlights the strategic role of meteorological science in protecting lives and property from increasingly frequent extreme weather events caused by climate change.

“Climate change requires continuous and collective action. Meteorological data is not merely numbers, but vital guidance that safeguards public well-being,” he said.

He also called on Malaysians to strengthen environmental awareness and stay alert to official weather updates. — Bernama