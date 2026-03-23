KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Malaysia will participate in the 6th Intergovernmental Working Group (IGWG6) negotiation session at the World Health Organisation in Geneva, Switzerland, from today until Saturday, via an online platform due to the conflict in West Asia.

The Ministry of Health (MOH), in a statement, said the participation involves collaboration with several relevant government agencies, including the Attorney General’s Chambers.

“To ensure Malaysia’s input and position are aligned collectively and strategically, the national delegation, comprising technical and legal experts, will gather at a coordination centre in Malaysia to follow and actively participate in the negotiation sessions to safeguard national interests and public well-being,” the statement said.

According to MOH, the decision to participate in the negotiations online was made after taking into account the conflict in West Asia as well as current critical logistical constraints.

MOH said Malaysia recognises the importance of the Pathogen Access and Benefit-Sharing System (PABS) negotiations in strengthening global pandemic preparedness.

“Previously, Malaysia has always ensured representation at such negotiations and has never failed to send a physical delegation,” the ministry said.

MOH added that Malaysia, through close cooperation between the ministry and relevant agencies, will remain committed to working collaboratively with other member states and stakeholders.

According to MOH, these efforts are crucial to achieving fair, equitable and balanced negotiation outcomes, while safeguarding national interests and upholding the principles of solidarity and shared responsibility.