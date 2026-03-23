JOHOR BAHRU, March 23 — Johor’s geographical challenges, with its extensive land and maritime borders, as well as the increasingly deceptive tactics used by illegal immigrant syndicates, which frequently change their modus operandi, are among the main challenges faced by the state Immigration Department in curbing illegal activities.

State Immigration director Datuk Mohd Rusdi Mohd Darus said these factors have led to the existence of numerous ‘rat trails’ (illegal routes) along the coastline, with areas such as Kota Tinggi, Mersing and Pontian becoming primary targets for syndicates smuggling illegal immigrants from Indonesia.

“If you look, from Muar to Batu Pahat, then to Johor Bahru, Pengerang and Mersing, the areas are surrounded by sea, which means the coverage is vast. When the area is large, it means there are many rat trails,” he said in a recent interview with Bernama.

Declining to reveal the exact hotspot locations, he said that the syndicates take advantage of illegal sea routes, using small boats at night to bring in illegal immigrants, especially from Indonesia.

He added that the syndicates’ tactics have also evolved, with them constantly studying the weaknesses and enforcement patterns of authorities before changing their approach and strategy to carry out migrant smuggling activities.

He said syndicates are now using high-speed boats and diversifying their smuggling methods, to avoid detection by the authorities.

This can be seen when the department managed to detect illegal immigrants being hidden in containers and delivery lorries at transit points before being sent to other locations, in addition to secluded rented houses.

“These smuggling syndicates often use constantly changing and creative tactics, including the use of land coordinators posing as tourists, as well as fake documents. There are also cases where security personnel are threatened or bribed, creating integrity risks,” he said.

He said the state Immigration Department always works closely with various agencies, including the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), the Malaysia Marine Department, the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM), and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), through integrated operations and joint patrols.

Meanwhile, limitations in manpower and logistics also pose constraints for Johor Immigration in carrying out wider and more continuous operations, he said.

According to him, although the number of officers is sufficient in terms of staffing, large-scale operations, such as raids, require careful planning and adequate manpower, due to the high security risks involved, as well as logistical support such as lorries and other vehicles to ensure smooth operations.

“These individuals are not easy to apprehend. Some are aggressive and will resist. In situations involving a struggle, we do not know whether they are armed or not, so the safety of our personnel is the priority,” he said.

He said that, from January to December last year, a total of 2,091 operations were carried out, involving inspections on 58,481 individuals, of whom 7,052 foreign nationals were detained for various immigration offences.

The highest number of arrests involved Myanmar nationals at 2,115, followed by Indonesians (1,706), Bangladeshis (1,652), Pakistanis (304), Thais (255), Indians (250), Chinese (214) and Nepalese (201).

Other nationalities included Vietnamese (171), Sri Lankans (35), Filipinos (44), Cambodians (55), Singaporeans (3), Laotians (21), Yemenis (24), one stateless individual, Syrians (5), Sudanese (1), Taiwanese (1), Algerians (2) and Afghans (1).

Mohd Rusdi said that, during the same period, a total of 4,317 foreign nationals were charged under Section 15(1)© of the Immigration Act 1959/63, for overstaying.

A total of 64 employers or premises owners were also charged under Section 55B, for employing individuals without valid passes, as well as under Section 55E of the Immigration Act 1959/63, for allowing illegal immigrants to enter and stay at their premises.

Meanwhile, he said, among the improvements implemented by the department is strengthening the use of the latest technology in enforcement operations to ensure that detection methods and document inspections can be carried out more quickly.

“For example, when operations are conducted in areas suspected of harbouring illegal immigrants or foreign workers without valid documents, officers can immediately carry out checks on site to determine whether the permits presented are valid or otherwise,” he said.

In addition to the use of technology, intelligence elements also play an important role in ensuring the success of an operation, while the use of drone technology has now become one of the new advantages in assisting field operations.

“We have a trained intelligence team to conduct early surveillance before any operation is carried out, while, through the use of drones, we can monitor the surrounding areas, including entry and exit routes as well as certain hidden paths,” he said. — Bernama