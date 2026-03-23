ALOR SETAR, March 23 — Kedahans have been urged to limit outdoor activities and reduce exposure to direct sunlight following the hot and dry weather currently affecting most parts of the country.

State Housing, Local Government and Health Committee chairman Mansor Zakaria said that based on information from the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), the Padang Terap district is at Level 2 (heatwave), with temperatures reaching between 37 and 40 degrees Celsius.

“The weather in Kedah is hotter compared with other states because we have not received rain for more than a month. Therefore, I would like to advise the public to reduce outdoor activities, including visiting others during Aidilfitri or doing recreational activities.

“I am worried that people may be exposed to very high temperatures that could cause heat stroke. Drink plenty of plain water to avoid dehydration, and do not drink sweet drinks because they will make you feel thirstier,” he told Bernama today.

Mansor also urged the public not to carry out open burning, as it could contribute to even higher temperatures in the state.

“Do not carry out open burning. The current dry weather can cause fires to spread quickly. The water levels in rivers and dams in this state are also decreasing, so avoid wasting water.

“There are areas facing water shortages, so do not waste water. Store enough water and use it only when necessary because when there is no water, it can affect all of us,” he said.

MetMalaysia, in a statement, said that 14 areas in Peninsular Malaysia are at Level 1 (alert), including several districts in Kedah such as Baling, Sik, Pendang, Pokok Sena, Kubang Pasu, Langkawi, Kuala Muda, and Bandar Baharu. — Bernama